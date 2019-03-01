Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Untouchable at deadline
Valimaki appreciated general manager Brad Treliving's confidence to hold onto him at the trade deadline, reports Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun.
Valimaki has appeared in 11 games at AHL Stockton, recording a goal and seven assists while appearing in all situation as he rehabs an ankle injury. The Finnish blueliner may see a call-up for the stretch run to bolster a Flames defense that allows 2.78 goals per game, eighth best in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...