Valimaki appreciated general manager Brad Treliving's confidence to hold onto him at the trade deadline, reports Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun.

Valimaki has appeared in 11 games at AHL Stockton, recording a goal and seven assists while appearing in all situation as he rehabs an ankle injury. The Finnish blueliner may see a call-up for the stretch run to bolster a Flames defense that allows 2.78 goals per game, eighth best in the NHL.