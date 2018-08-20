Flames' Kerby Rychel: Brought in via trade
Rychel was acquired by the Flames from the Canadiens in exchange of Hunter Shinkaruk on Monday.
This marks the third trade move for Rychel, who was originally packaged off from Columbus to Toronto, then to Montreal as part of the Tomas Plekanec deal. Selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old Rychel has made 41 NHL appearances, including four games for the Habs last season, in which he tallied one goal and one assist. With the Flames, the California native figures to start the year in the minors, but could earn a handful of call-ups during the season.
