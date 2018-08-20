Flames' Kerby Rychel: Signs deal with Flames
Rychel inked a one-year, two-way deal with the Flames on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Rychel was traded from the Canadiens to the Flames in exchange for Hunter Shinkaruk. This new contract is reportedly for the league minimum as well, and it is expected that the 23-year-old will spent the bulk of the season in the AHL. However, the potential for him to get called up is there. Just don't expect to see Rychel in Calgary when the season begins.
