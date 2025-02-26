Bahl logged an assist and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Bahl missed nine games -- eight due to an upper-body and one due to an illness. He appears to be in good health now after logging 23:01 of ice time in Tuesday's win, and he was able to assist on Matthew Coronato's first-period tally that stood as the game-winner. Bahl has already earned a career year on offense with 15 points through 48 contests, but his biggest contributions are in his own zone. He's added 67 hits, 82 blocked shots, 51 shots on net, 29 PIM and a plus-2 rating while serving as a shutdown defender.