Bahl scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Bahl's tally at 9:21 of the first period stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old has a goal and an assist over the last two contests. He's not known to put up big scoring numbers, but he is firmly in a top-four role, so some offense will come from a high volume of ice time. Bahl has three points, nine shots on net, eight hits, 16 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating across 10 appearances this season.