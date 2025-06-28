Bahl has signed a six-year, $32.1 million contract extension with the Flames on Saturday, PuckPedia reports.

Bahl, who was a pending restricted free agent, has locked in a long-term extension with the Flames. He posted three goals, 17 assists, 116 blocked shots and 109 hits across 73 regular-season appearances while averaging 21:23 of ice time per game last campaign. The 25-year-old is an integral piece of the Calgary's top-four defense group.