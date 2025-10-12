Bahl posted an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.

Bahl has collected three hits, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating over three games this season. The 25-year-old defenseman fills a shutdown role alongside Rasmus Andersson on the Flames' second pairing. Bahl reached the 20-point mark for the first time in 2024-25 and exceeded 100 hits and blocked shots for the second year in a row, so he'll have some appeal in deep formats where physical blueliners have fantasy value.