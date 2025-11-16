Bahl scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.

The goal snapped an eight-game point drought for Bahl, a span in which he also missed one contest due to an undisclosed injury. The 25-year-old has maintained his usual top-four spot in the Flames' lineup and is providing fairly steady defensive work. He's at two goals, four points, 16 shots on net, 15 hits, 29 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 19 appearances this season.