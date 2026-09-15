Bahl (lower body) is healthy and good to go for the start of training camp, per Pat Steinberg of QR Calgary 770 AM on Monday.

Bahl made 76 appearances during the 2025-26 season, but he missed the final five games of the year due to a lower-body injury. The left-shot defenseman will probably see a lot of time on the No. 1 pairing in 2026-27, likely alongside Simon Nemec. Bahl has limited offensive upside, but the addition of Nemec might help Bahl challenge his career of high 20 points, which he set in 2024-25.