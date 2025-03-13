Bahl notched an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Bahl helped out on Nazem Kadri's first-period tally. This was Bahl's second assist in eight games since he recovered from an upper-body injury and an illness that collectively cost him about a month of action. The 24-year-old defenseman has 16 points, 57 shots on net, 96 blocked shots, 71 hits, 33 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 55 appearances as an effective shutdown blueliner in the Flames' top four.