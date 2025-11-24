Bahl scored a goal on three shots, went plus-4 and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Bahl has accumulated three points over his last five games. The 25-year-old defenseman is playing top-four minutes in a primarily defensive role, but the increasing success of his defense partner Rasmus Andersson has led to some offense to spread around for Bahl. On the year, Bahl has three goals, six points, a plus-13 rating, 18 PIM, 20 hits, 35 blocked shots and 21 shots on net over 23 appearances. He may have some appeal in deeper formats due to his steady non-scoring numbers.