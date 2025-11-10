Bahl (undisclosed) was on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he'll return to the lineup for Sunday's road contest against the Wild, per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Bahl missed his first game of the season Friday versus the Blackhawks. The left-shot defenseman is set to skate next to Rasmus Andersson in a top-four capacity Sunday. Bahl has accounted for one goal, three points, 23 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 15 appearances in 2025-26.