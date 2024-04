Rooney scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over San Jose.

Rooney extended Calgary's lead to 4-0 in the second period, beating Devin Cooley from the slot for his first goal since March 18. The 30-year-old Rooney had gone 12 games without a point. He'll wrap up the season with three goals and four points over 33 games in a fourth-line role.