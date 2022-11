Rooney was a healthy scratch for Friday's 3-0 loss to the Capitals.

Rooney had played in the previous two games with Brett Ritchie banged up, but the latter returned Friday. The 29-year-old Rooney hasn't gotten on the scoresheet since the second game of the season, and he's been ineffective in a fourth-line role. He's produced one assist, 22 hits, 10 blocked shots, seven PIM, a minus-2 rating and 13 shots on goal while averaging just 8:53 of ice time per game across 15 appearances.