Rooney scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Rooney snapped a 16-game point drought with his second-period tally. The 30-year-old has had limited chances to produce offense while playing on the Flames' fourth line. He's posted two goals, 15 shots on net, 37 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 19 appearances, numbers not good enough to justify a roster spot in nearly all fantasy formats.