Rooney notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Rooney helped out on a Rasmus Andersson tally in the second period. Since joining the Flames after the All-Star break, Rooney has seen consistent playing time as the fourth-line center. He's starting to come around on offense with a goal and an assist over his last two games, but it's unlikely to lead to a sustained scoring surge. The center is at three points, 18 shots on net, 38 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 20 appearances this season.