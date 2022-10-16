Rooney produced an assist and logged six hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Rooney set up a Michael Stone howitzer for the Flames' second goal at 4:34 of the first period. The assist was Rooney's first point with Calgary after signing a two-year contract in July. The 29-year-old has added a plus-2 rating, eight hits and a shot on goal in two contests while serving as the fourth-line center. His heavy play and defensive work won't translate well to fantasy, but he'll likely be a fixture in the lineup.