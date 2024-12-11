Rooney notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

Rooney cracked the scoresheet for the first time since Nov. 23, when he scored a goal in a 4-3 win over the Canadiens, though fantasy managers shouldn't expect consistent production from the 31-year-old going forward. Even though he sees regular ice time due to his role in the fourth line, he's registered just three goals and four points in 21 games this season. Even though he brings physicality to the table, as evidenced by his 34 hits and 10 blocked shots, ultimately, he doesn't produce enough to be reliable in most fantasy formats.