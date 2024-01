Rooney (shoulder) was placed on waivers Monday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, after being activated from long-term injured reserve.

Assuming he clears, Rooney can start seeing game action with AHL Calgary after recovering from shoulder surgery in October. He chipped in one assist, 14 shots on goal, 10 blocked shots and 26 hits in 17 outings with the Flames last season.