Rooney (shoulder) was transferred Thursday from the regular injured reserve list to the long-term injured reserve list, per CapFriendly.

Rooney hasn't played yet this campaign due to the injury, so he'll be eligible to be activated for the Flames' contest against Nashville on Nov. 7. He had an assist, 26 hits and 10 blocks in 17 contests with Calgary last season. Once Rooney is healthy, he'll likely take a spot on the Flames' fourth line.