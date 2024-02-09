Rooney scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

This was Rooney's second game of the campaign at the NHL level. He's added three shots on net, two hits and a plus-1 rating while centering the fourth line. Rooney should stick in that spot for the remainder of the campaign after the Flames dealt Elias Lindholm to the Canucks and lost Adam Ruzicka on waivers to the Coyotes. Rooney probably won't score enough for fantasy, but his place in the lineup is unlikely to be challenged.