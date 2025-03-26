Rooney logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.
Rooney has three helpers over 12 games in March, though his assist Tuesday snapped a five-game skid. The 31-year-old center has played exclusively on the fourth line when in the lineup, offering minimal fantasy value on a low-scoring team. He's at eight points, 46 shots on net, 94 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 59 appearances.
More News
-
Flames' Kevin Rooney: Logs shorthanded helper•
-
Flames' Kevin Rooney: Cashes in for goal•
-
Flames' Kevin Rooney: Still slumping in fourth-line role•
-
Flames' Kevin Rooney: Stuck in slump•
-
Flames' Kevin Rooney: First multi-point effort of 2024-25•
-
Flames' Kevin Rooney: Rare goal in shootout victoy•