Rooney signed a two-year, $2.6 million contract with the Flames on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Rooney drew into 61 games with the Rangers last season, picking up 12 points and 84 hits while averaging 13:51 of ice time per contest. The 29-year-old forward will likely be a regular in Calgary's bottom six in 2022-23, but don't expect him to produce much offense.