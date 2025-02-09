Rooney has gone 23 games without a point after being held off the scoresheet in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Rooney has fended off a challenge for playing time from Clark Bishop, who is back with AHL Calgary. Despite the slump, Rooney remains the Flames' preferred option for the fourth-line center spot. He has four points, 32 shots on net, 70 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 44 appearances this season. It's unlikely he'll reach the 10-point mark by the end of the campaign -- he hasn't gotten there since 2021-22 with the Rangers, when he had 12 points over 61 outings.