Flames' Kris Versteeg: Activated off IR

The Flames activated Versteeg (hip) from injured reserve Wednesday.

Versteeg hasn't tasted game action since he sustained a hip injury Nov. 24 against the Stars, but he's been practicing with his teammates for nearly two weeks in a non-contact capacity, and logged his first full-contact practice Monday, which was the first indication he was likely on the verge of returning to the lineup. The Flames will hope the 31-year-old winger, who's notched three goals and eighth points in 22 contests this campaign, can help them secure one of the final playoff spots in the Western Conference with just 11 games remaining on their schedule. Versteeg's first chance to return to action will come Friday against San Jose.