Flames' Kris Versteeg: Being reevaluated before Tuesday's game

Versteeg (lower body) is being evaluated before Tuesday's game with the Maple Leafs, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 reports.

Versteeg didn't play Saturday after getting banged up Friday. It seems like we will have an update on his status in time for Tuesday's contest. The veteran has excelled on the power play once again, as he has five points with the extra man through 22 games.

