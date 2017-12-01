Flames' Kris Versteeg: Considered month-to-month
Versteeg (hip) is listed as month-to-month.
This news is actually slightly encouraging, as Sportsnet's Roger Millions reported that Versteeg could be in danger of missing the rest of the season Thursday. Nonetheless, the veteran winger is clearly going to be sidelined long term, so the Flames will be tasked with finding an adequate replacement for him on their top power-play unit for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Could miss remainder of season•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Placed on IR•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Likely out Tuesday•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Being reevaluated before Tuesday's game•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Will sit out of Saturday's game•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Delivers two man-advantage helpers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...