Flames' Kris Versteeg: Considered month-to-month

Versteeg (hip) is listed as month-to-month.

This news is actually slightly encouraging, as Sportsnet's Roger Millions reported that Versteeg could be in danger of missing the rest of the season Thursday. Nonetheless, the veteran winger is clearly going to be sidelined long term, so the Flames will be tasked with finding an adequate replacement for him on their top power-play unit for the foreseeable future.

