Flames' Kris Versteeg: Could miss remainder of season
Versteeg (lower body) could require season-ending surgery, Roger Millions of Sportsnet reports.
Millions is reporting that this injury is similar to the one that caused Versteeg to miss extended time when he was with the Panthers in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign. If it's ultimately confirmed that the heady Canadian winger has played his last game this season, he finishes with three goals, five helpers and five power-play points through 22 contests.
