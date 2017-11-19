Flames' Kris Versteeg: Delivers two man-advantage helpers
Versteeg registered two power-play assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime road win over the Flyers.
The veteran winger was instrumental in helping Sean Monahan record his first career hat trick, and now five of Versteeg's eight points this season have taken place with the man advantage. He's past his prime, but performances like this remind us there's still some gas in the tank.
