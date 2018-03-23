Flames' Kris Versteeg: Done for season

Versteeg will miss the remainder of the season with a hip injury, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Versteeg returned for just two games before being sidelined again by a hip injury he originally sustained Nov. 24 against the Stars. With the veteran winger on just a one-year deal with the Flames, he's set to hit free agency after being limited to just eight points (three goals, five assists) over 24 games in 2017-18.