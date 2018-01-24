Flames' Kris Versteeg: Eyeing March return
Versteeg (hip) has been cleared to begin skating in 10 to 14 days after meeting with his surgeon this week, Darren Dreger of TSN.ca reports. The winger's return timeline remains sometime in March.
Injury optimism can be dangerous for fantasy owners, as Versteeg will likely need time to hit full stride once healthy enough to return to the lineup, and he could also suffer a setback and be out longer than expected. Additionally, he's probably only going to be available for a handful of games at the end of the season. Be pragmatic before using a roster spot or IR slot on him at this stage of the season.
