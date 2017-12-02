Flames' Kris Versteeg: Going under knife
Versteeg will undergo hip surgery Monday,
The veteran winger is faced with a month-to-month return timetable, with this latest report explaining that Versteeg, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, is suffering from a hip labrum issue. "He'd had some history with the hip,'' GM Brad Treliving said. "He tweaked it. He zigged when he should've zagged." While there's no denying that this is a tough loss for the Flames, Versteeg can still wear his leadership hat around the locker room and mentor youngsters like Matthew Tkachuk and Garnet Hathaway, who was recently called up from AHL Stockton.
