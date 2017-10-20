Flames' Kris Versteeg: Hurt while blocking shot
Versteeg suffered an apparent knee injury while blocking a shot during Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Versteeg had to be helped off the ice after blocking a shot with the inside of his right knee during the first period of Thursday's tilt. The 31-year-old winger could be in danger of missing extended time, but the Flames should release an official update on his status prior to Saturday's meeting with the Wild.
