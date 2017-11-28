Flames' Kris Versteeg: Likely out Tuesday
Versteeg (lower body) is slated to sit out a second consecutive contest when the Flames take on the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Versteeg's injury has apparently not progressed enough and the coaching staff likely wants him to get some more rest before he'll be considered for a return to the lineup. Mark Giordano very well may continue to occupy Versteeg's place with the first power-play unit while the forward continues to recover.
More News
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Being reevaluated before Tuesday's game•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Will sit out of Saturday's game•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Delivers two man-advantage helpers•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Takes minus-2 rating in loss•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Returns to Thursday's game•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Hurt while blocking shot•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...