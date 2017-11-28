Flames' Kris Versteeg: Likely out Tuesday

Versteeg (lower body) is slated to sit out a second consecutive contest when the Flames take on the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Versteeg's injury has apparently not progressed enough and the coaching staff likely wants him to get some more rest before he'll be considered for a return to the lineup. Mark Giordano very well may continue to occupy Versteeg's place with the first power-play unit while the forward continues to recover.