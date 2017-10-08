Flames' Kris Versteeg: Nets first of season Saturday
Versteeg scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Jets.
A great effort from Versteeg, who skated on the second line with Sean Monahan and was credited with five shots on goal. The veteran has gotten around over the past few years, but he was a great addition in Calgary last season, notching 15 goals and 37 points. He's most valuable on the power play, where he plays alongside Johnny Gaudreau, so take full advantage.
More News
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Re-ups for one-year•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Available for Vegas•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Two helpers not enough in series opener•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Nets pair of goals in loss•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Snaps 10-game goal drought•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Producing steadily this year•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...