Flames' Kris Versteeg: Nets first of season Saturday

Versteeg scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Jets.

A great effort from Versteeg, who skated on the second line with Sean Monahan and was credited with five shots on goal. The veteran has gotten around over the past few years, but he was a great addition in Calgary last season, notching 15 goals and 37 points. He's most valuable on the power play, where he plays alongside Johnny Gaudreau, so take full advantage.