Flames' Kris Versteeg: Placed on IR

Versteeg (lower body) landed on injured reserve Wednesday.

By using a retroactive designation for Versteeg, he is eligible to return as early as Saturday's matchup with Edmonton, although that effectively rules him out against Arizona on Thursday. Whether the winger is cleared to play versus the Oilers remains to be seen. In the meantime, the club has recalled Garnet Hathaway from the minors to fill in.

