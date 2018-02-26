Flames' Kris Versteeg: Return timeline pending
Versteeg is scheduled for a follow-up appointment Tuesday, as he will meet with the surgeon that performed his hip surgery, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
The veteran winger has been out since Nov. 24. He reportedly resumed skating in pads three weeks ago, but we're still waiting for a clear timetable for his return. According to Gilbertson, we should get a better idea of where he's at in terms of a potential return after his appointment.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...