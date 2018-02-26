Flames' Kris Versteeg: Return timeline pending

Versteeg is scheduled for a follow-up appointment Tuesday, as he will meet with the surgeon that performed his hip surgery, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

The veteran winger has been out since Nov. 24. He reportedly resumed skating in pads three weeks ago, but we're still waiting for a clear timetable for his return. According to Gilbertson, we should get a better idea of where he's at in terms of a potential return after his appointment.