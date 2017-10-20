Flames' Kris Versteeg: Returns to Thursday's game

Versteeg (knee) was able to return to Thursday's game against Carolina, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Versteeg looked to be in a ton of pain after blocking a shot with the inside of his right knee during the first period of Thursday's tilt, but the veteran forward evidently just needed some time to shake the ding off in the locker room. He'll return to his role skating on the Flames third line for the rest of Thursday's game.