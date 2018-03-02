Flames' Kris Versteeg: Skates in non-contact jersey

Versteeg (hip) joined his teammates on the ice Friday sporting a non-contact sweater, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

While the team didn't provide any updates on Versteeg following practice, it bodes well for his return that he taking part in practice, even in a limited capacity. The winger has already missed 43 games and remains out indefinitely, but at least appears to be making strides. Once given the green light to play, the veteran will likely bounce Tanner Glass or Garnet Hathaway from the lineup.