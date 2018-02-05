Flames' Kris Versteeg: Skates Monday
Versteeg (hip) skated in pads for the first time since November on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Despite the positive development, Versteeg remains weeks away from joining his teammates at practice. Expect the veteran forward, who had eight points in 22 games prior to getting injured, to continue skating on his own for the time being and for the team to provide a further update when Versteeg takes the next step in his recovery.
