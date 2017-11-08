Flames' Kris Versteeg: Takes minus-2 rating in loss
Versteeg recorded four shots on net through 14:35 of ice time (3:31 on the power play) but also received a minus-2 rating during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Vancouver.
The veteran has gone 13 games since his last multi-point showing and has just a goal and two assists during that run. Versteeg is being utilized in an interesting fashion this season, as he's skating on the fourth line at five-on-five while also being deployed on the No. 1 power-play unit. He's remains a capable offensive player, and there is potential for Versteeg to find a scoring groove and post solid numbers for a stretch. However, in most settings, he currently isn't a viable fantasy option and is just a player to keep tabs on.
