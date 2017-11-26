Flames' Kris Versteeg: Will sit out of Saturday's game

Versteeg has been ruled out of Saturday's game against Colorado with an lower-body injury.

It's unclear when this injury surfaced, as it was announced minutes before puck drop. He will be replaced on the fourth line by Freddie Hamilton, and his power-play duties will likely be turned over to Sam Bennett. Versteeg has posted three goals, five assists and a minus-8 rating through 22 games.

