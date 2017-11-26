Flames' Kris Versteeg: Will sit out of Saturday's game
Versteeg has been ruled out of Saturday's game against Colorado with an lower-body injury.
It's unclear when this injury surfaced, as it was announced minutes before puck drop. He will be replaced on the fourth line by Freddie Hamilton, and his power-play duties will likely be turned over to Sam Bennett. Versteeg has posted three goals, five assists and a minus-8 rating through 22 games.
More News
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Delivers two man-advantage helpers•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Takes minus-2 rating in loss•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Returns to Thursday's game•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Hurt while blocking shot•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Nets first of season Saturday•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Re-ups for one-year•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...