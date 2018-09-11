Shaw signed a PTO with the Flames on Tuesday, Sirius XM NHL Network Radio reports.

Originally drafted by Florida with a third-round (76th overall) pick, Shaw has been busy racking up the frequent flier miles. The Flames mark the fourth NHL team he's been associated with, and there's not even a guarantee that he sticks around with Calgary. Turning 26 years old Oct. 5 -- two days after the Flames' regular-season opener -- Shaw has contributed just 12 goals and 19 assists through 180 career contests. He's a power forward at 6-foot-3, 208 pounds, and a versatile one no less, but he has plenty to prove to a numbers-hungry fantasy audience.