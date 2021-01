Domingue was activated to the 23-man roster by the Flames on Thursday.

Domingue was placed on waivers by the team Sunday, but he ended up residing on the team's taxi squad. With David Rittich tending to a personal matter for Thursday's game, Domingue is expected to handle back up duties behind Jacob Markstrom. Once Rittich returns to the team, expect Domingue to revert back to the taxi squad.