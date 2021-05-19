Domingue allowed three goals on 23 shots in a 4-2 loss to Vancouver on Tuesday.

Domingue was making his first NHL appearance since March 2020, which happened to come as a member of the Canucks. The 29-year-old allowed first-period tallies by Travis Hamonic and Nils Hoglander on Tuesday, plus a Tyler Myers goal in the final frame, and the Flames were unable to climb all the way back. Domingue hasn't won an NHL game since Jan. 2020 with New Jersey. He has a lifetime 3.05 GAA and .902 save percentage in 139 career appearances.