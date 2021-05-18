Domingue will be promoted to Calgary's active roster and start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Canucks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Domingue hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2019-20, when he went 3-9-2 while posting an ugly 3.81 GAA and .882 save percentage in 17 games split between the Devils and Vancouver. The 29-year-old backstop will attempt to secure his first win of the year in a road matchup with a Canucks club that's lost three of its last four games.