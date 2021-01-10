Domingue was placed on waivers Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Domingue figures to be the Flames' No. 3 goalie in 2020-21, so he needs to pass through waivers to be eligible for the taxi squad. The 28-year-old netminder is unlikely to see much time at the NHL level, as Jacob Markstrom and David Rittich will likely share goaltending duties this year. The Flames will also want to keep AHL Stockton's goalie job clear for the 25-year-old Artyom Zagidulin, who figures to be the primary starter in the minors this year.