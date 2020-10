Domingue secured a one-year, two-way deal with Calgary on Saturday.

Domingue will follow former Cancuks' netminder Jacob Markstrom in moving to Calgary but on a two-way contract instead of the six-year, $36 million Markstrom signed. While Domingue figures to serve as the No. 3 option behind David Rittich, he could challenge for the backup role during training camp.