Calgary reassigned Domingue to its taxi squad Friday.

David Rittich has rejoined the team after missing Thursday's season opener against Winnipeg for personal reasons, so the Flames are no longer in need of Domingue's services as a backup netminder. The 28-year-old backstop will, however, continue to be the first option Calgary turns to if and when Rittich or Jacob Markstrom is forced to miss time.