Gazdic was waived by Calgary on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Despite limited ability (8 career points), Gazdic has managed to play 147 games over a four-year NHL career through his toughness and willingness to fight. He's unlikely to be claimed by another team while on waivers, so he'll likely head to the minors to begin the season.

