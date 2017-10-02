Flames' Luke Gazdic: Heads to waiver wire
Gazdic was waived by Calgary on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Despite limited ability (8 career points), Gazdic has managed to play 147 games over a four-year NHL career through his toughness and willingness to fight. He's unlikely to be claimed by another team while on waivers, so he'll likely head to the minors to begin the season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...